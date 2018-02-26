Highway Patrol teams up for school seat belt campaign

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KSNT) — Drivers will see more officers on the roads teaming up for their annual High Visibility Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign. For the next two weeks officers will be patrolling around schools paying close attention to who’s not wearing their seat belt.

KSNT News met up with two sisters, Allisyn and Catelyn Frank who go to school in Spring Hill, KS.

One day while they were on their way to class, they say a man drove through a stop sign which caused them to crash into his driver side door.

Both cars ended up in a ditch, but luckily the Frank sisters were wearing their seat belts.

They say that’s all thanks to what their parents taught them growing up plus the seat belt programs at their school.

“Our dad is a firefighter, so he’s always told us you need to wear your seat belts because you never know,” Catelyn Frank said. “Even if you are a good driver, there’s other people that aren’t good drivers so you never what’s going to happen so you have to have it on all the time.”

Catelyn said after the accident, she got a few cuts on her hands. Her younger sister, Allisyn, had a few bruises on her shoulder.

They say it could have been much worse if they weren’t wearing a seat belt.

KSNT News also spoke to their parents who say buckling up is something that should also be taught at home.

“I can’t imagine a parent not trying to instill that into their kids,” Jerame Frank said. “I mean, it’s a natural thing. Most cars are going to let you know when your seat belt is not on. It’s almost more of a hassle not to put your seat belt on than it is to just put it on.”

According to officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol, seat belts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. Their goal is to make sure young adults are always buckled up.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, in 2015, 85 percent of kids, 15 to 17 years old wore seat belts. In 2008, only 61 percent wore them, showing that the campaign is making a difference in Kansas kids.