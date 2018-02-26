Kansas basketball fan turns 102, shares her secret to staying young

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Birthday wishes are in order for a very special lady in Kansas.

Ruby White, also known as “Can-Do Ruby-Doo” is arguably KU’s oldest and biggest fan. She just turned 102.

Ruby said there are a few things that keep her young. She says she’s never smoked, drank and doesn’t chase men.

But since she turned 90, KU basketball is what keeps her active. Back in November, she got to go to her first game and she was the MVP.

“I got a standing ovation from 20,000 people,” she said.

And she wasn’t shy about her feelings on Head Coach Bill Self.

“Don’t get me started on Bill Self. That man’s a real man. He’s building character. Those kids were so sweet. That one, that Graham, he came up and pat me. He said, ‘Hi grandma!’ Oh, we had a wonderful time,” White said.

But before basketball, the most important things in Ruby’s life she said are her four kids, six grand-kids and eight great-grandchildren.

Ruby said her energy was passed down from her mother, who lived to be 96.