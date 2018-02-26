KBI confirms name of man killed in Wamego shootout

UPDATE: Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed Ethan M. Straub, 25, of Wamego as the man killed during an exchange of gunfire with multiple law enforcement agencies on Monday evening.

When KBI finishes its investigation, it will be turned over to the Pottawatomie County Attorney for review.

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, KBI said Wamego police requested assistance to respond and investigate a shooting.

Officers first responded to a report of an armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In at 601 W. Hwy 24, around 5:30 p.m. Officers from several agencies later found the male suspect in the area of 8th & Pine Street.

Shortly after, KBI tells KSNT News Straub and five officers exchanged gunfire.

Straub was pronounced dead at the scene. KBI said no officers were injured in the incident, but one was taken to a local hospital due to a health concern. KSNT News is told he is expected to be okay.

KSNT talked with Michelle Ritter, of Wamego, who said Straub was her nephew.

Ritter said she lives half a block away from where the shooting happened. She said Straub was in Wamego visiting family at the time of the shooting.

KSNT News also spoke with Steve Stanhope, a witness who said Straub tried to steal his truck at gunpoint. He said he was able to talk him down but Straub then road off on a bike. Shortly after, Stanhope said he heard several gunshots ring out.

Stanhope said he’s grateful to be with his family and thankful no officers were hurt in the shooting.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department and St. George Police Department all responded to the scene.

KHP said its troopers will be place on administrative leave while the case is being investigated, as well as one officer from the Wamego Police Department. This was the same officer that was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

KHP just moved me further back from the scene. Crime scene tape is up. I’m told someone will be giving me more information shortly #KSNT pic.twitter.com/CTacQZ60T8 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018

Heavy law enforcement presence here at 8th & Maple in Wamego. We’re told there’s an investigation involving shots fired, but are currently working to get more information and will bring you the latest updates on #KSNT pic.twitter.com/bw2glOMlHH — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018