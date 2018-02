WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

It was reported around 6:00 at 8th and Maple.

Kansas Highway Patrol, Wamego Police and Pottawatomie County are also on scene.

A KBI spokesperson said no officers were injured in the incident. They are working to gather more details at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

KHP just moved me further back from the scene. Crime scene tape is up. I’m told someone will be giving me more information shortly #KSNT pic.twitter.com/CTacQZ60T8 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018

Heavy law enforcement presence here at 8th & Maple in Wamego. We’re told there’s an investigation involving shots fired, but are currently working to get more information and will bring you the latest updates on #KSNT pic.twitter.com/bw2glOMlHH — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018