KU graduate giving back to LGBTQ students in big way

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A University of Kansas graduate is back on campus and giving back to the school in a big way.

Chad Leat, a KU grad student and retired Wall Street executive, is back on campus for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Leat is donating $1 million in support of LGTBQ student scholarships at the university. The donation comes from Leat being one of the few openly gay executives on Wall Street and for his first time back to his old stomping grounds in decades.

He said he is happy to be back at his former school and give students like him a chance to succeed.

“Being able to respond to the institution that so wonderfully supported me…and also in modern times…to be able to give students that are part of the LGBTQ community a leg-up, made it a double whammy for me,” he said.

The most recent recipient of the scholarship says they are honored to have someone like Leat dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities for LGTBQ students.