Lawsuit: Same Kansas trooper involved in 2 fatal pursuits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by a driver fleeing from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper is suing the state of Kansas.

The lawsuit alleges the same trooper involved in the 2016 chase that led to the death of 66-year-old Janet Elmer was involved in another fatal pursuit on the same Kansas City, Kansas street in 2007.

The Kansas City Star reports David Wayne Colvin fled when the trooper tried to pull him over, eventually hitting a car Eimer was in.

Colvin is awaiting sentencing for involuntary manslaughter.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, says the same trooper, who is not named, started another chase in 2007 on the same street. The driver in that chase struck a car, killing 38-year-old Kristin Saragusa.

A highway patrol spokesman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.