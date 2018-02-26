Melania Trump glad children speaking about guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she has been “heartened” to see children “across this country” speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The first lady says children are the future and “they deserve a voice.”

Mrs. Trump commented Monday at a White House lunch for spouses of the nation’s governors, who are in Washington for their annual meeting.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed nearly two weeks ago in the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school. The first lady joined President Donald Trump when he visited in Florida with victims of the shooting and law enforcement officers who responded.

The first lady says that she can’t imagine the kind of grief a tragedy like that brings. She and the president have an 11-year-old son, Barron.

