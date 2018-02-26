Naked man on ATV leads police on chase in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a naked man has been arrested after fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle and driving the wrong way on a northern Kansas City highway.

Police say the man is suspected of being under the influence of drugs during the Sunday afternoon chase. It began with the man eluding officers in a field. After finding a break in a fence, the man eventually made his way onto Interstate 435, where he occasionally drove into oncoming traffic. He was captured after exiting the interstate.

Melissa Testrake told KMBC-TV she thought she was “dreaming” when she saw the spectacle unfold while returning from a basketball tournament with two boys in her car.

Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged it “might be comical” but stressed it also was “very dangerous.”