Officer shot, saved by bullet-resistant vest

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) — A police officer has been shot when a fugitive began shooting at members of a U.S. marshals task force, but his bullet-resistant vest saved him from more serious injury.

The shooting happened Monday morning in St. Louis County. The officer works for the St. Charles County Police Department and was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.

Police believe the suspect was also struck in an exchange of gunfire. Authorities are searching for him.

The task force went to a home to arrest the man for assault and domestic assault charges. A spokesman for the marshals service says the man was in his front yard and began shooting at arriving officers.

The injured officer is alert and talking but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.