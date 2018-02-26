One of Topeka’s oldest cemeteries vandalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the oldest cemeteries in Topeka is now the scene of vandalism.

Several stones have been pushed off their foundations. They weigh more than 500 pounds each.

The cemetery is going to have to use equipment to lift the heavy stones back onto their foundations.

“Someone had come out here and tested their strength against our granite,” superintendent Lisa Sandmeyer said.

She said they will be filing a police report and are asking for help in finding whoever is responsible.

“We know there was a big Pokemon go event on Saturday, so if anyone saw anything please give us a call out here at the cemetery,” Sandmeyer said.

On Saturday, Pokemon-Go players were given easier access to catch a popular character of the game. Cemeteries were where those characters would be found.

The Pokemon-Go community in Topeka, noticed some of the damage at the Topeka Cemetery and said they want to help find the people responsible too.

“It doesn’t look like it was from any of the players, but because we take ownership of where we spend our time, we still are jumping into action of where we spend our time,” Bo Turley said.

He said he had members also reach out to him saying because of the wet conditions this weekend, the noticed tire marks in the grass at both Topeka Cemetery and Mt. Hope Cemetery.

“We have a whole host of volunteers if there is any work that needs to be done,” Turney said.

Topeka Cemetery is not pointing the finger at the Pokemon-Go group, but is asking if anyone has any information to please call.

“This is just pointless, I don’t know why people think they should do that, I mean what if it was your grandma?” Sandmeyer said.

Mt. Hope Cemetery said there is no damage that looks like at the Topeka Cemetery, and they said they haven’t found any damage that they will need help to fix at this point or to file a police report for.