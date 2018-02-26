Online education helps Topeka girl pursue horseback riding passion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For Angeline Saliceti riding horses isn’t just a pastime, it’s her passion.

As a sixth grade student, Angeline is already a world champion in extreme western horseback riding.

“You really have to stick with it because if you don’t you might as well forget about it,” said Angeline Saliceti.

As she has becomes more invested in the sport, the competitions have taken her as far as France. That also meant she was frequently gone from school.

Angeline’s mom, Kristina Saliceti, met with Angeline’s principle to find a way that Angeline could continue to compete without falling behind in school.

“[The principle] actually said ‘here’s an option for you’ and pointed us in the direction of Connections Academy, which has been a godsend for her,” said Kristina Saliceti.

Kansas Connections Academy is an online school. Kristina Saliceti said the school gives Angeline the flexibility to plan school around her riding schedule.

“I usually I do all my lessons on Monday and then on Tuesday I’ll do my math” said Angeline Saliceti. “That way I’ll have Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday just to ride or do whatever.”

Her mom says the switch to an online school has helped Angeline grow as person, too.

“It has opened up a lot of possibilities and lot of opportunities for her that she would not otherwise have,” said Kristina Saliceti. “That helps her to develop not only as a rider, but also as an individual.”