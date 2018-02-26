Shawnee County moving forward with plan to buy armored rescue vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of an armored rescue vehicle.

The vehicle will be used to serve high-risk warrants and respond to active shooters.

The total cost of the vehicle is estimated at $340,000. The county pledged $100,000 in funds to help buy it.

Sheriff Herman Jones said the rest of the money would be covered by drug and crime related money seized by law enforcement.

“This community is not immune to man-made disasters and we’re not immune to natural-made disasters, or natural disasters,” Jones said. “To have resources in place to respond to those accordingly, not only to protect the officers involved, but to protect the citizens of this community, I think speaks for itself.”

The commission will revisit the plan later in the year once Sheriff Jones has chosen a vehicle to buy.