Spring-like weather to wrap-up February 2018

We’re tracking a pretty spring-like weather ahead of us. We’ll end February on a mild note and pick-up right where we leave off – to start March 2018! It’s certainly been chilly and wintry around these parts – over the last few weeks. The thunder sleet and chilly north winds are nothing but a distant memory now – as sun-filled days, a couple springtime rain chances and warmer weather start to settle in. The official start of spring isn’t until March 20th – but we’ll be getting a nice little preview this week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s over the next 7-10 days, and even the ‘cooler’ days will be above average for this time of the year. Remember, our seasonal standard continues to climb – it’s now up to 49°. Expect lots of sunshine and soaring temps in the lower 60s today! The south winds will help our temperature cause today too – gusting upwards of 25 mph – pumping in warmer air from the S. Plains. Spring comes early in the South, and that’s the air we’l have in our neck of the woods for the bulk of this week!

We’re already tracking our next storm system – which will bring rain chances as early as Tuesday afternoon/evening. Don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder too – a couple passing thunderstorms will be possible late on Tuesday. Before the rain chances roll in – highs will have plenty of time to warm-up to nearly 65° (more help from breezy south winds). Realistically – we’ll be dealing with a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday – with another chance for scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. It’s still a tad too early to pinpoint the timing on the Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances, but as of right now it looks like the afternoon/evening hours are a solid bet for both days. Eventually the trailing cold front will slide through – bring the ‘coolest’ day of the week with it. Daytime temps will be in the 40s on Thursday, but we’ll probably touch 50° before the sun sets. Thursday is also March 1st – not a bad start to a month that can bring lots of weather surprises with it! The sunny skies will continue later this week – as temps rebound into the 60s…again.

We’re probably getting a little ahead of ourselves because things can change so much (especially this time of the year) but after the mid-week rain chances, another rain-maker will try to slide in on Sunday. At this point – Saturday looks sunny and mild, but a couple rounds of rain will try to move through on Sunday. Temps will probably end up being a bit cooler to start next week too. March can be such a volatile month in Northeast Kansas – it’s the month where severe weather can really start to kick-in. But, it’s also the month that’s brought record snowfalls to the Sunflower State too. Regardless of what Mother Nature brings over the next 4 weeks – we’ll be tracking it for you. In the meantime – enjoy the preview of spring! Who’s going to argue with 50s and 60s – with more sunshine that rain? Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert