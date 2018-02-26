Stepmother of missing Wichita boy charged with child endangerment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police searched a new location Monday for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. He was reported missing on Feb. 17.

The department said they received new tips over the weekend. KSN found several police cars at Cottonwood Park just northeast of Harry and Woodlawn. Those police cars had left the park by mid-afternoon.

Last week, up to 100 officers searched several parks with the use of K9’s and drones.

“We are going to continue to investigate this. It is on the hearts and minds of many in our community. We appreciate the tips that have come in to assist us,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department, spokesman.

Meanwhile, citizen groups were out Monday at Wichita parks where law enforcement officers have already searched. It included Chisholm Creek Park.

“We do appreciate their assistance when they are able to help us. The thing I do ask that if they are searching an area, and they locate something they believe may be evidence, don’t disturb that location, don’t disturb that evidence. Have somebody stay with that and have somebody call 911,” added Davidson.

Hernandez’s stepmother, Emily Glass, was jailed last week on two counts of endangering a child involving Lucas and another child. She was charged on Monday afternoon with one count of endangerment. The count stems from the incident with the 1-year-old child. Her bond has been set at $50,000. She is expected back in court on March 13.

If anyone has information on Lucas’ whereabouts or tips, you are asked to call 316-383-4661.