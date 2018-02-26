Topeka Business Hall of Fame Spotlight; Brent Boles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Junior Achievement is preparing to induct four people into the Topeka Business Hall of Fame this week.

Monday’s spotlight: Brent Boles, Managing Partner of Schendel Lawn and Landscape and Top Spin, LLC.

Boles is the former owner of Schendel Pest Services, and has been involved with a number of other local businesses in Topeka.

He is active in the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development and Washburn University.

Boles said he is always looking forward to the future.

“Everything that I’m doing personally, and I think many of the people that are involved, we’re not necessarily doing it for us and our generation,” he said. “I’m doing it so that my kids, who one’s in college, one just graduated, will someday choose Topeka for the quality of life and the things going on.”

Other inductees include Debra and Randy Clayton, Susan Garlinghouse and Philip Charles Morse.