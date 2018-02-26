Wichita citizens joining search for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Some Wichita citizens are joining in the search for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Citizens groups were out Monday at two Wichita parks where law enforcement officers have already searched for Lucas Hernandez. The boy has been missing since Feb. 17.

Hernandez’s stepmother, Emily Glass, was jailed last week on two counts of endangering a child involving Lucas and another child. She has not been formally charged.

One group is searching Chisholm Creek Park, while another is looking around Cessna West Park.

KAKE-TV reports Sheila Medlam, whose 5-year-old son, Mason, wandered away from their Colwich home in July 2010 and drowned in a nearby pool, is participating.

She says the groups have contacted Wichita police and will not disturb anything found in the park that might be connected to Lucas.