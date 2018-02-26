Wichita man shot to death on Saturday, suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 22-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in southeast Wichita during the weekend.

Police on Monday identified the victim of the shooting Saturday as 25-year-old Deontae Mitchell. He was found dead at the scene.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson says there was a disturbance at a house party and Mitchell was shot several times as he was leaving.

Davidson said the shooting was not a random incident, and it is not gang related.

Police say Douglas Pete III was being held on $300,000 Monday. He has not been formally charged.