Winter weather leaves Manhattan streets full of potholes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The winter weather may be out of northeast Kansas for now, but it’s leaving behind a mess for people in some local cities.

Road crews in Manhattan said they spent most of their day Monday patching up hundreds of potholes across the city.

The freeze and thaw cycles we saw last week, mixed with wear and tear from steel snow plow blades, created the problem.

City officials say Kimball is one of the hardest hit streets.

The superintendent for Manhattan streets said to be cautious as you drive through the city.

“Pay attention to the crews if they’re out there working when we work on the arterials like that,” said Jeff Davis. “We always have another truck with an arrow board so it gives them quite a bit of notice that they need to get into the other lane.”

Davis said the city hopes to have all the potholes filled by the end of the week.

You can also report any potholes you see with the city’s Report-It app.