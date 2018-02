TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after being hit by a train, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

It was reported just after 5:00 near SE 2nd & Goodell Road, near Tecumseh.

Traffic is completely blocked at this time on 2nd Street, east of Goodell.

Very few details are available at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Shawnee Co Dispatch says one person is dead and another is critically injured. A person was just pulled out on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/J4314I4A5s — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 27, 2018

Traffic is completely blocked on SE 2nd east of Goodell Rd after reports of two people being hit by a train. pic.twitter.com/LG7fBON6Fi — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 27, 2018