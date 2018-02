MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

RCPD responded to the crash around 7 a.m. just south of McDowell Creek Rd. Both northbound lanes of Pillsbury Drive were shut down for about half an hour and were reported to be back open just before 7:40 a.m.

RCPD tells KSNT News one person was transported to Via Christi Hospital for treatment.