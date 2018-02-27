2 killed in Jackson County house fire identified

NETAWAKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and woman killed in a house fire in Jackson County have been identified.

The bodies of Richard D. Willits, 55, and Denise Willits, 47, both of Netawaka, were recovered on February 16 after crews responded to a house fire that morning at 421 Whiteway Street.

A dozen fire departments from the surrounding area including the Netawaka Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in a little over an hour.

A family dog was rescued from the fire.

Autopsies for Denise and Richard were conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kan.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation this time.