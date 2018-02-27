3rd Junction City student arrested after making school threat

Related Coverage 2 students arrested for separate school threats

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 15-year old Junction City student is in custody after making a threat in class.

The student was arrested on charges of Criminal Threat and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

This is the third student, in less than a week to be arrested in the Junction City area for making a threat.

This arrest comes after two other recent arrests of Junction City students in separate incidents.

A 14-year-old student is also in jail after making a threat to Junction City High School.

The Junction City Police Department was made aware of the threat by Fort Riley Police on Friday.

Police said the student made the threat to the Freshman Success Academy and was later arrested on charges of Criminal Threat.

He made his first appearance in Geary County District Court on Monday and was detained, police said.

Several other students were interviewed, but police said they do not believe anyone else was actively involved.

On Monday, a 12-year-old Junction City Middle School student was arrested for threatening another student while at school.

Police said he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Junction City Police Department is stressing that all threats will be treated as credible and they will respond accordingly.

They are asking parents to talk with children about the seriousness of such threats.