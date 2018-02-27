Brady Skeens repeats as MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Washburn Ichabod senior forward Brady Skeens became the second player in MIAA history to be named the MIAA Defensive of the Year times earning first team All-MIAA accolades and All-Defensive Team honors in the process as the conference office released the teams on Tuesday. Joining Skeens on the all-MIAA listing was junior guard Javion Blake who earned honorable mention All-MIAA for the third time. The Ichabods will open the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City against the winner of the Nebraska-Kearney/Southwest Baptist game at noon on Friday in Municipal Auditorium.
Player of the Year
Justin Pitts, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year
Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn
Freshman of the Year
Chris Rossow, Fr., Southwest Baptist
Coach of the Year
Jeff Boschee, Missouri Southern
All-MIAA First Team
CJ Carr, Sr., Missouri Southern
Trey Lansman, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney
Justin Pitts, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Spencer Reaves, Sr., Central Missouri
Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn
All-MIAA Second Team
Corbin Byford, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Elyjah Clark, So., Missouri Southern
Hadley Gillum, Sr., Fort Hays
Logan Hovey, Sr., Southwest Baptist
Chris-Ebou Ndow, Sr., Northwest Missouri
All-MIAA Third Team
Xavier Adams, Sr., Pittsburg State
Brett Dougherty, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Jakob Lowrance, Jr., Central Missouri
Terrance Smith, Jr., Lincoln
Joey Witthus Jr., Northwest Missouri
All-Defensive Team
CJ Carr, Sr., Missouri Southern
Brett Dougherty, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Jake Hammond, Sr., Central Oklahoma
DJ Richardson, Sr., Central Missouri
Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn
Honorable Mention All-MIAA
DJ Richardson, Sr., Central Missouri
Marqueese Grayson, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Brandon Hall, Jr., Emporia State
Stephaun Limuel, Sr., Emporia State
Amariontez Ivory, Jr., Lincoln
Maurice Mason, Sr., Lincoln
Chandler Diekvoss, Jr., Lindenwood
Brad Newman, Jr., Lindenwood
Jackson Price, Jr., Lindenwood
Kinzer Lambert, So., Missouri Southern
Lavon Hightower, Jr., Missouri Western
Ty Danielson, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney
Lane Rohrich, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney
Jamir Andrews, Gr., Northeastern State
Donovan Franklin, Jr., Pittsburg State
Javion Blake, Jr., Washburn