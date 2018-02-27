Brady Skeens repeats as MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Washburn Ichabod senior forward Brady Skeens became the second player in MIAA history to be named the MIAA Defensive of the Year times earning first team All-MIAA accolades and All-Defensive Team honors in the process as the conference office released the teams on Tuesday. Joining Skeens on the all-MIAA listing was junior guard Javion Blake who earned honorable mention All-MIAA for the third time. The Ichabods will open the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City against the winner of the Nebraska-Kearney/Southwest Baptist game at noon on Friday in Municipal Auditorium.

Player of the Year

Justin Pitts, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year

Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn

Freshman of the Year

Chris Rossow, Fr., Southwest Baptist

Coach of the Year

Jeff Boschee, Missouri Southern

All-MIAA First Team

CJ Carr, Sr., Missouri Southern

Trey Lansman, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney

Justin Pitts, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Spencer Reaves, Sr., Central Missouri

Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn

All-MIAA Second Team

Corbin Byford, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Elyjah Clark, So., Missouri Southern

Hadley Gillum, Sr., Fort Hays

Logan Hovey, Sr., Southwest Baptist

Chris-Ebou Ndow, Sr., Northwest Missouri

All-MIAA Third Team

Xavier Adams, Sr., Pittsburg State

Brett Dougherty, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Jakob Lowrance, Jr., Central Missouri

Terrance Smith, Jr., Lincoln

Joey Witthus Jr., Northwest Missouri

All-Defensive Team

CJ Carr, Sr., Missouri Southern

Brett Dougherty, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Jake Hammond, Sr., Central Oklahoma

DJ Richardson, Sr., Central Missouri

Brady Skeens, Sr., Washburn

Honorable Mention All-MIAA

DJ Richardson, Sr., Central Missouri

Marqueese Grayson, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Brandon Hall, Jr., Emporia State

Stephaun Limuel, Sr., Emporia State

Amariontez Ivory, Jr., Lincoln

Maurice Mason, Sr., Lincoln

Chandler Diekvoss, Jr., Lindenwood

Brad Newman, Jr., Lindenwood

Jackson Price, Jr., Lindenwood

Kinzer Lambert, So., Missouri Southern

Lavon Hightower, Jr., Missouri Western

Ty Danielson, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney

Lane Rohrich, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney

Jamir Andrews, Gr., Northeastern State

Donovan Franklin, Jr., Pittsburg State

Javion Blake, Jr., Washburn