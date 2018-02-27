Check out Sunset Zoo’s new baby animals

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Sunset Zoo has new additions they want visitors and their family to see.

A few species recently had babies. The zoo now has maned wolves that recently had three pups. Their red panda species also had a baby plus a new wallaby. Finally, there are the white handed gibbons who recently had a little one as well.

Marketing & Development Officer at Sunset Zoo, Rachel Herrod said the new additions will be a great family adventure.

“It’s just cool because it really starts a dialogue about each of the species,” Herrod said. “You know, here is this puppy, for example the maned wolves and you kind of get to learn about what their life is going to be like as they grow up and things like that. It’s really just an awesome way to kind of get exposure to the species. It’s fun to bring your kids because they relate to it because it’s small like them.”

KSNT News also told you about Sunset Zoo working on a master plan.

The zoo is currently re-doing their parking lot. One of the next steps include revamping the exhibit “Expedition Asia” which will have sloth bears. The zoo is also working on adding limestone all over. Herrod said the last step is a community meeting so the community’s voices can be heard about the changes.