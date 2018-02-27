Kansas man sues vape shop for e-cigarette battery explosion

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man is suing a Wichita vaping shop after he says a spare battery for his e-cigarette exploded in his pants pocket.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Daniel Anderson filed a lawsuit Feb. 6 in Sedgwick County against Big E’s Vapor Shop.

The lawsuit alleges Anderson was carrying the lithium ion battery, his car keys and coins in his pants pocket in February 2016. The touching metal items caused a short to the outside of the battery, which then overheated and exploded.

The suit says Anderson had chemical and thermal burns to his left leg and hands from the explosion.

Anderson says the shop should’ve known the battery’s defect and failed to warn customers.

Big E’s owners said last week the company has seen the lawsuit but declined to comment.

