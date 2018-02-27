Kobach pushes to bring NRA convention to the Sunflower State

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – An effort is underway to bring the National Rifle Association’s annual convention to Kansas.

In a tweet Tuesday, former gubernatorial candidate Wink Hartman offered Hartman Arena to the NRA to host its national convention saying, “We cannot stand by as the liberal anti-second amendment groups mobilize to disarm law-abiding Americans.”

The convention is scheduled to be held in Dallas this May, but the city’s mayor pro-tem has said the organization should reconsider after 17 students were gunned down at a Florida high school two weeks ago.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous that because of a school shooting some organizations are criticizing the NRA like the NRA caused the shooting,” said Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

In a tweet over the weekend, Kobach invited the NRA to hold its convention in the Sunflower State.

“They’re a great organization and they’d bring in a lot of people visiting our state and a lot of commerce to our state, so we welcome them with open arms,” said Kobach.

However, some have different opinions.

“I think is a crass political ploy, and I think it’s disrespectful,” said Ethan Corson, the Exec. Dir. of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Corson said the NRA would not be welcomed with open arms.

“I think it’s disrespectful to the families, to the parents, to the children that we lost, and also just tone deaf of the national conversation that is happening right now around gun control,” Corson explained.

Corson points to a number of corporations cutting ties with the NRA and said Kansas should do the same.

“Delta, American Airlines, Hertz, others that have boycotted the NRA, I think it send the wrong message to businesses in Kansas,” he said.

The KSNT Capitol Bureau did reach out to the NRA for comment and to find out if the organization is actually considering moving its convention, but did not hear back from the organization.