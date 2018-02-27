Local boy battling optic tumors with the help of St. Jude’s

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNT) – An Olathe boy is battling tumors in his optic pathway with the help of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Gaige Atwater was four months old when doctors first found the tumors. His mother Kristina says he was quickly transferred to St. Jude’s.

“Things were just getting worse and worse for him and so we were staying and every time we thought we would be leaving soon something else would come up,” said Kristina.

Gaige is blind and his sister Kassie says listening to music and old KU basketball games calms him.

“Usually he listens to Imagine Dragons like Believer,” said Kassie.

It’s been five years since his first visit and Kristina says Gaige still visits St. Jude’s every few months as his tumors progress. She says she doesn’t know where they’d be without St. Jude’s help.

“I just rode in an ambulance for 9 hours and I know what an ambulance costs to get to the hospital that’s 10 minutes away. We never had to pay for that,” said Kristina.

On top of helping with Gaige, Kristina says she’s thankful for the Child Life Specialists at St. Jude’s. She says they made sure Kassie was getting the attention she needed while she and her husband were wrapped up in Gaige’s treatment.

While Gaige is doing better, Kristina says she likes to think that his time at St. Jude’s will be for the greater good, even if he’s never cured.

“Knowing that there will be a cure for children someday is what makes it bearable even if it’s not your child,” said Kristina.