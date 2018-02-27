Local program gives new homes to families in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local families in north Topeka are calling brand new homes their very own.

Cornerstone of Topeka helped build the homes on NW Van Buren Street as part of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

Cornerstone is a local non-profit organization that helps provide safe and affordable housing to the community.

A women moving into one of the new homes said she is grateful for the program.

“To move from a two bedroom duplex to a two bedroom house is phenomenal,” said Natasha Webber. “There’s nothing like a house.”

Cornerstone partners with the City of Topeka to provide the housing and revitalize Topeka neighborhoods.