Local program gives new homes to families in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local families in north Topeka are calling brand new homes their very own.

Cornerstone of Topeka helped build the homes on NW Van Buren Street as part of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

Cornerstone is a local non-profit organization that helps provide safe and affordable housing to the community.

A women moving into one of the new homes said she is grateful for the program.

“To move from a two bedroom duplex to a two bedroom house is phenomenal,” said Natasha Webber. “There’s nothing like a house.”

Cornerstone partners with the City of Topeka to provide the housing and revitalize Topeka neighborhoods.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s