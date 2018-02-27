Local woman on ‘The Voice’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman showed her talent Monday night on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Kyla Jade, from Topeka, developed a powerful voice through performing in church and gospel choirs. After college, she got her first big break when she joined Bobby Jones’ International Super Choir, the longest running gospel show on BET.

After 9 years of traveling with the show, Kyla took some time off to care for family. Kyla feared it would be difficult to get back in the music scene until a friend asked her to audition as a background vocalist for Jennifer Hudson. Today, Hudson supports Kyla, pushes her and has been a huge motivator for Kyla to come audition for “The Voice.”

Kyla, now a Nashville, Tennessee resident, secured a spot on Team Blake Shelton.

KSNT News will continue to follow Kyla’s progress throughout the season.

EDITORS NOTE: KSNT News originally reported Kyla would be on Tuesday night. The story has been corrected to reported she sang Monday night and was selected by Team Blake.