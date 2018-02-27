Man pleads guilty to murdering estranged wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man charged in the killing of Viviana Vazquez has pleaded guilty to three felonies including murder, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Pedro Enriquez pled guilty on Tuesday to 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Battery in the 2017 homicide.

The D.A. said officers were called to 1338 SW Garfield in Topeka on June 7 on reports of a kidnapping. When officers arrived, they learned Enriqez and Vazquez were married but separated.

Kagay said Enriqez arrived at Vazquez’s home around 5:30 that morning, where the two began arguing. He then attacked Vazquez and knocked her unconscious.

Witnesses said they saw him then drag her to the family car where he loaded her and left the home.

The next day, law enforcement officers were called to 115 SW Marshall where they found her body near a wooded area. The Shawnee County Coroner concluded the cause of her death was strangulation.

The District Attorney immediately filed charges and a warrant was issued for Enriquez.

He was taken into custody June 30, when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious person near 13th and Rice Road.

Deputies responded and recognized Enriquez. Knowing there was an outstanding warrant for 1st Degree Murder, they arrested him.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for murder and and additional 17 years for aggravated kidnapping and battery.

It is recommended that the sentence for each count will run consecutively.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 29.