No new police searches planned for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Charley Davidson on Tuesday said no further searches are planned for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

The boy was last seen on Feb. 17.

For the last several days, Wichita police have been searching area parks with the help of dogs and drones for any signs of Lucas. Citizen groups even joined in Monday, but the searches have turned up little information.

Emily Glass, Lucas’s stepmom, was charged Monday with one count of endangering a child. She remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

If anyone has information on Lucas’ whereabouts or tips, you are asked to call 316-383-4661.