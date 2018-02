MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are asking for help to identify the suspects in a reported rape.

It happened Saturday, February 17 at O’Malley’s bar.

Police said a 24-year-old women was raped by two unknown white males at the bar.

RCPD is asking anyone who was at the bar that night, and has pictures or videos from inside, to contact the police department.

Anyone with information can call (785) 537-2112 ext. 2323.

Manhattan — we need your help. On Saturday, Feb 17, a 24 year-old woman was raped by two unknown white males at O'Malley's bar. We are asking for anyone who went to O'Malley's that night&has pictures/videos from inside the bar to please contact RCPD : (785) 537-2112 ext. 2323. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) February 27, 2018