Questions For Kyle: February 27, 2018

The students over at Williams Magnet in Topeka are getting a running start on their science education. They have rain forests, deserts and even a spaceship – right inside their school. I recently visited – teaching the kindergarten classes about weather safety, as the spring storm season approaches. But I left with a great question for me!

Mason, a kindergarten student at Williams Magnet, asks, “Kyle, my question is: Why is it cold in the wintertime?”

It’s such a great question because the answer seems so simple – yet most people don’t know it! It all comes back to why we have seasons in the first place! Many people wrongly assume – we’re colder in the winter because the Earth is farthest away from the Sun. But that’s not true! In fact, the Earth is farthest from the Sun in the summertime! We have seasons because the Earth is tilted. We wobble like a slowing top – at 23.5°. So, when it’s wintertime in Kansas – we are tilted AWAY from the Sun. In the summer – we’re tilted TOWARD the Sun.

There are a couple more reasons as to why we’re colder in the wintertime, though. There isn’t as much daylight this time of the year. In other words – we literally don’t have as much time to warm up – because the Sun isn’t out for as long. Also – the sun angle is much lower in the wintertime. Basically the sunshine isn’t very direct. Think about the early afternoon on a hot and humid August day. The Sun is bearing down overhead. But in the winter – the Sun is much lower in the sky. The Sun heats the ground and the ground heats the air. The easiest way for the Sun to warm us up – is if it’s rays hit the Earth’s surface at a more direct angle. That more direct sun angle doesn’t happen until we’re tilted toward the sun…in the summertime.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert