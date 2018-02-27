Sub-State basketball continues; Tuesday night results

Sub-State basketball final scores from February 27, 2018:

Boys scores:
Highland Park – 59
St. Thomas Aquinas – 71

Shawnee Heights – 41
KC Schlagle – 73

Seaman – 72
Blue Valley SW – 50

Maize South – 53
Emporia – 63

Topeka West – 83
Liberal – 58

Lyndon – 75
Wabaunsee – 29

Jackson Heights – 52
Jeff Co. North – 42

Burlingame – 62
Madison – 48

Olpe – 74
Bishop Seabury – 64

Wakefield –
Washington County –

Girls scores:
Topeka High – 34
Dodge City – 43

Manhattan – 72
Wichita West – 34

Washburn Rural – 65
Free State – 42

Wichita East – 61
Junction City – 28

Nemaha Central – 69
Hiawatha – 12

Sabetha – 40
Horton – 34

Maur Hill – 54
Riverside – 31

Pleasant Ridge – 58
ACCHS – 48

Riley County – 43
Ellsworth – 37

Mission Valley –
Perry-Lecompton –

Rossville –
Silver Lake –

St. Marys –
McLouth –

Royal Valley – 55
Oskaloosa – 34

Council Grove – 52
West Franklin – 40

Doniphan West – 50
Onaga – 31

Frankfort –
Troy –

Wakefield –
Pike Valley –

Wetmore – 46
Linn – 15

