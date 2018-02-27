Sub-State basketball continues; Tuesday night results

Sub-State basketball final scores from February 27, 2018:
Boys scores:
Highland Park – 59
St. Thomas Aquinas – 71
Shawnee Heights – 41
KC Schlagle – 73
Seaman – 72
Blue Valley SW – 50
Maize South – 53
Emporia – 63
Topeka West – 83
Liberal – 58
Lyndon – 75
Wabaunsee – 29
Jackson Heights – 52
Jeff Co. North – 42
Burlingame – 62
Madison – 48
Olpe – 74
Bishop Seabury – 64
Wakefield –
Washington County –
Girls scores:
Topeka High – 34
Dodge City – 43
Manhattan – 72
Wichita West – 34
Washburn Rural – 65
Free State – 42
Wichita East – 61
Junction City – 28
Nemaha Central – 69
Hiawatha – 12
Sabetha – 40
Horton – 34
Maur Hill – 54
Riverside – 31
Pleasant Ridge – 58
ACCHS – 48
Riley County – 43
Ellsworth – 37
Mission Valley –
Perry-Lecompton –
Rossville –
Silver Lake –
St. Marys –
McLouth –
Royal Valley – 55
Oskaloosa – 34
Council Grove – 52
West Franklin – 40
Doniphan West – 50
Onaga – 31
Frankfort –
Troy –
Wakefield –
Pike Valley –
Wetmore – 46
Linn – 15