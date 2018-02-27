Topeka Business Hall of Fame Spotlight; Debra and Randy Clayton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You might be familiar with the larger than life chess pieces that sit in the heart of downtown Kansas Avenue.

It’s one of those pieces that is the logo for two Topeka Business Hall of Fame honorees.

Tuesday’s spotlight: Debra and Randy Clayton, co-founders of Clayton Financial Services.

The pair is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday.

For over 30 years, the two have seen clients come and go, helping each to reach their investment goals.

“So how we grew was one client at a time…there’s people that talk about these great goal setting…I need to set by the time I’m this, I need to have this many clients or do this much money,” Randy said. “We really never talked about that stuff, it was really just one client at a time.”

Debra handles investments and Randy takes care of financial planning.

It’s through their business that each found a way to make a different in Topeka.

“The involvement in people’s lives again gradually transferred to a strong commitment for the community,” Debra said. “And because we’ve been downtown over 30 years, we’ve developed a strong interest in the re-development of downtown.”

Debra is involved with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce and the Boy Scouts.

Randy is the Director of Investment for the Washburn University Foundation.

Both of them also share a love for the Topeka Symphony.

Other inductees into the Business Hall of Fame include Brent Boles, Susan Garlinghouse and Philip Charles Morse.