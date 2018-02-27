Trial begins in deadly Tennessee school bus crash

FILE- In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, a school bus is carried away in Chattanooga, Tenn., from the site where it crashed. Students and administrators raised concerns about a Tennessee school bus driver's behavior behind the wheel in the weeks before a crash that killed several children. Records released by the school district Friday, Nov. 25, include two written statements by students complaining about Johnthony Walker's driving. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Tennessee school bus driver was on his cellphone and driving 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit when he caused the crash that killed six elementary school students.

Johnthony Walker is being tried on 34 charges including vehicular homicide. Prosecutor Crystle Carrion said Walker was driving 50 mph (80 kph) on a narrow, winding road when the bus ran off the road, hit a pole, overturned and hit a tree.

Defense attorney Amanda Dunn said Chattanooga police never investigated an eye witness who said her client swerved to avoid another vehicle while taking 37 students home in 2016 in Chattanooga.

