Warm and windy, springtime storms stumble in later

We’re tracking another warm and windy day across Northeast Kansas. In fact, the winds will be a little bit stronger than they were yesterday. South winds will crank up over 30 mph this afternoon – helping to boost daytime temperatures, despite increasing clouds. We started the day with some sunshine, but the clouds will win out this afternoon – as our next chance for rain rolls in. But before it rains this evening – highs will top out in the middle/upper 60s – some 15°+ ABOVE our average high temperature for this time of the year (49°). Even though it’s windy – enjoy the balmy temps because today is the warmest day in the extended forecast. We won’t ‘warm’ back up until the weekend.

Recent computer models suggest that areas along/south of I-70 have the best chance at some much-needed rain this evening. There could even be some passing thunderstorms out there too – don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder or see some flashes of lightning this evening, in the southern sky. We are NOT expecting severe weather this week. This first round of rain could start as early as 6pm, but should be wrapped up prior to dawn. We’re going to keep drizzle in the forecast all day tomorrow – with stubborn clouds hanging tough all day. We’ll end the month of February with gloomy skies and temps trapped in the 50s. Another round of meaningful rain will try to swing through tomorrow evening – as this storm system’s trailing cold front cuts across the Plains. Some thunder and lightning are possible Wednesday night, but we’ll quickly dry things out and clear things out heading into Thursday morning. It’s also worth mentioning that the movement of Wednesday evening’s rain chances will be more traditional – NW to SE.

Thursday is already March 1st and we welcome the new month with mostly sunny skies and ‘cooler’ temps. Highs should make it back into the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon – a few degrees above our seasonal standard. But, it will FEEL a lot cooler compared to today’s 65°+ high. Expect more sunshine on Friday and Saturday – as temps continue soaring. Realistically – temps will find themselves near 65° to start the first weekend of March 2018. And to think we had thunder sleet and all of that wintry weather just last week! Gazing even deeper into the crystal ball – after Wednesday evening, our next best chance for RAIN could come late Sunday night. The timing still needs to be ironed out – so we’ll keep our eyes to the skies. But, another springtime rain-maker will move through late Sunday/early Monday – bringing us another chance for…just rain. We’ll be careful not to say winter’s over – but it certainly looks like Mother Nature has sent Old Man Winter packing for the season. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert