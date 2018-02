TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hepatitis C isn’t exactly “going around,” but doctors are finding and treating many cases these days, according to Stormont Vail Hospital.

KSNT’S Doctor on Call, Dr. Tim Borchers joined KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore to discuss the contagious liver disease.

According to Stormont Vail’s records, there were 1,175 cases in Kansas in 2017. So far, there are 281 in 2018. There were 109 cases in Shawnee County in 2017, and there are already 22, so far, this year.