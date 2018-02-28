Additional parking coming to Manhattan Regional Airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan city officials want to enhance drivers’ next parking experience at the Manhattan Regional Airport. City commissioners have voted in favor of a $4.5 million project to add about 150 more parking spots.

With that amount of money for renovations come fees, which may come out of visitors’ pockets. Currently, parking is free at the airport. Design officials say if parking fees were set at $4 a day, the airport would make more than $450,000 for the year.

“It’s a reality that if we do spend $4.5 million, there has to be a revenue stream,” Assistant Manager for City of Manhattan, Kiel Mangus said. “The city commission has a hard decision to make there. It doesn’t necessarily have to be paid parking. It could be another option.”

Mangus said the other option may include additional taxes people in Manhattan could pay.

City commissioners are still deciding the costs, but say you can expect to see improvements to the parking lot in 2019.