Clouds, drizzle and rain showers to end February 2018

Happy February 28th – the last day of the month! We’re tracking a very gloomy and rainy end to the month, but we can use all the moisture we can get – right about now. Don’t expect to see any sunshine today – it’s just going to be one of those days. Thick, low-lying clouds with the chance for drizzle and passing light rain showers all day. In fact, some recent computer models try to bring more organized rain as late as this evening. Today’s rain-maker is a cold front that will eventually clear us out overnight. But until it completely slides through – it’s all about the fog, mist, drizzle and light rain today. As you might expect – temps won’t really be moving today with all of the cloud cover and moisture around. The temperatures will be cooler farther N/W because that’s the direction the cold front is moving in from, but most places in Northeast Kansas have already felt their high temperatures today. Generally – we’ll keep daytime temps in the 40s or near 50° today.

As we alluded to above – the skies will finally clear out tonight. By the time you wake up on Thursday morning – temps will be sub-freezing under crystal clear skies. Depending on how long today’s moisture sticks around – a couple wet snowflakes might mix in overnight, as the colder air plunges in. Don’t worry – we are NOT reverting back to a winter-like forecast. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is still climbing – it’s now up to 50°. With help from early March sunshine – we’ll welcome in the new month with a high in the lower 50s! Temps will keep rising, heading into the weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine on Friday with highs flirting with 60°…again. And Saturday will be the warmest day of the week – as temps approach the middle/upper 60s!

Longer range computer models are trying to bring another chance for plain old rain, by Sunday night/Monday morning. The timing is NOT set in stone – our attention will turn to those rain chances, once today’s dreary skies move out. At this point we know one thing about the late weekend forecast – it’s another passing cold front. And that means cooler weather once it moves through. Temps will go from the 60s on Sunday afternoon – all the way back into the 30s by Monday morning. Highs early next week shouldn’t be too bad, but we’ll probably be stuck in the lower 50s through Tuesday. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert