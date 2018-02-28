Dick’s Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won’t sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday that after the shooting the company “felt it needed to do something.”

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that’s in place won’t stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick’s is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s