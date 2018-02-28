Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police officers responded Wednesday to a Georgia high school after reports of shots fired and a teacher barricaded in a classroom, authorities said.

Police in Dalton tweeted that the teacher was in custody and no children were ever in danger. A student apparently suffered an ankle injury running inside the school as the building was evacuated.

The incident happened two weeks after a school shooting in Florida left 17 students and faculty dead and put the country on edge.

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier told The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police did not immediately say what happened inside the school.

Police say students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Center and advised parents to go there to pick them up.

The identity of the teacher has not been released.

The high school’s website says it has 2,000 students.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

Dalton is known globally as the Carpet Capital of the World, since much of the carpet for U.S. and world markets is produced within a 25-mile (40-kilometer) radius of the city. The origins of Dalton’s carpet industry are traced to the making of bedspreads in the community.