Girlfriend of Topeka RoadRunner among those injured in FL high school shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Jake Friedman is a forward for the Topeka RoadRunners and also a Parkland, Fla. native.

Friedman’s girlfriend, Samantha Mayor, was wounded in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to a release by the Topeka RoadRunners, he did not attend the high school, but went to a boarding school outside of Parkland.

Friedman said his girlfriend was shot in the knee. He was in practice at the time, and initially found out about the shooting through a text message his sister sent.

His said his first thoughts were, “anger, sadness, disappointment, everything, just kind of fearing for everyone’s lives and hoping that everyone was going to be OK.”

His trainer (who is also Mayor’s trainer) then called him and informed him about Mayor.

She was able to call Friedman from an ambulance about 15 minutes later and assured him she was going to be okay.

“She actually didn’t even seem that, like, phased. I think she was still in shock,” Friedman said. “She didn’t even know what was going on still, but she was trying to calm me down. I was crying in the car and trying to figure out what to do. And she was just trying to calm me down.”

Friedman spent a week back home in Florida to support his girlfriend and said she is out of the hospital now.

He said he is thankful for the support he’s received from his teammates and coach.