Girlfriend of Topeka RoadRunner among those injured in Parkland shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Jake Friedman is a forward for the Topeka RoadRunners and also a Parkland, Fla. native.

Friedman’s girlfriend, Samantha Mayor, was wounded in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to a release by the Topeka RoadRunners, he did not attend the high school, but went to a boarding school outside of Parkland.

In an interview, Friedman said his girlfriend was shot in the knee. He was in practice at the time, and found out about the shooting through a text message his sister sent.

Friedman said his trainer (who is also Mayor’s trainer) called him and informed him about Mayor.

She was able to call Friedman about 15 minutes later and said she was going to be okay.

“It’s rough. It’s an explainable feeling when it happens in your backyard. A bunch of emotions, everything you can imagine, come out,” Friedman said in the release. “I’m thankful that everyone that I’m close to is okay, but I know a lot of friends and families who knew those that have died. It’s pretty emotional down there.”