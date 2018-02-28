How you can get a chance to win a trip to see The Voice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — There’s always the chance to win big with the Kansas Lottery, but now, the chance to live big is coming along with it.

The Kansas Lottery is giving you the chance to see NBC’s The Voice live.

All you have to do is purchase one of the $5 scratch off tickets.

The ticket includes instant prizes of $25,000 and other second chance winnings.

But the grand prize includes a trip to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and two tickets to see the show live.

A Kansas Lottery spokesperson tells KSNT News the deal is extra sweet with a local competitor.

“I think the timing is great and people will enjoy the ticket,” said Sally Lunsford of Kansas Lottery. “And if they get a chance to go live to The Voice, who wouldn’t want to do that and watch a great Kansas winner, hopefully.”

If you missed Topeka native Kyla Jade’s audition on The Voice earlier this week, don’t worry.

She’s now a part of Team Blake Shelton and will be back on the air again soon.

Kyla’s manager tells KSNT News the Battle Rounds begin on March 19.