Kansas City Zoo treating chimp for life-threatening infection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri zoo says a baby chimpanzee that was born Jan. 9 has fallen ill with a life-threatening viral infection.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City Zoo’s chimpanzee, Gracie, was removed from a troupe of chimpanzees, including her mother, 21-year-old Teeto.

Zoo officials said in a Facebook post that they ran tests after Gracie didn’t seem to be as big or as active as previous chimpanzee babies had been. They say she’s undergoing vital treatment and her prognosis is good, but her weakened immune system has left her vulnerable.

Gracie is currently being cared for by zoo staff and her treatment will likely take months.

Zoo officials say Gracie has continued to bond with her mother with regular visual and vocal contact.