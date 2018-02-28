Kansas Lottery ticket gives players a chance to see ‘The Voice’ Live

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just in time for the 14th season of NBC’s “The Voice”, Kansas Lottery players can join the fun with a new $5 instant scratch ticket fashioned after the popular TV show. “The Voice” tickets are being shipped to retailers this week, so look for them at your favorite store.

Players have 22 chances to win on each ticket and can scratch off up to $25,000 instantly, but that’s only part of what makes “The Voice” tickets fun and exciting. Non-winning tickets can be entered into a second-chance drawing that will send one player and a guest to events in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and give the winner a chance to win up to a million dollars and a VIP Trip to see “The Voice” Live!

Here’s what’s included in “The Voice” Grand Prize package:

• Round trip airfare for two from any major commercial airport in the continental United States to Las Vegas, Nev. And return from Los Angeles, Calif.

• Five nights’ deluxe hotel accommodations

• Ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas and Los Angeles airports and hotels

• $1,000 spending money

• A bus tour of Hollywood for two

• Two tickets to “The Voice”: Neon Dreams concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas and two tickets to The Voice Viewing Party and Millionaire Maker Event where each winner shall win a cash prize and may have the opportunity to participate for a chance to win up to one million and a VIP Trip to see THE VOICE® live.

• The Grand Prize is valued at approximately $9,300.

Players must enter non-winning $5 “The Voice” tickets through the PlayOn® Players Loyalty program. No mailed entries will be accepted.

In addition to the Grand Prize that one player will win, 15 other players will win $1,500 cash in three additional second-chance drawings. Here are the deadlines for each drawing and the dates the winners will be announced:

Draw #1: Entry deadline noon May 11, five winners of $1,500 announced May 15, 2018

Draw #2: Entry deadline noon Aug. 7, five winners of $1,500 announced Aug. 10, 2018

Draw #3: Entry deadline noon Nov. 6, five winners of $1,500 announced Nov. 9, 2018

Grand Prize Drawing: Entry deadline noon Jan. 15, one grand prize winner announced Jan. 18, 2019

Kyla Jade, from Topeka, secured a spot Monday night with Team Blake. KSNT News will continue to follow Kyla’s progress throughout the season.