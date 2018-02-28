Local organization holds annual soup fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds turned out for Operation Soup Line at the Expocentre’s Ag Hall in Topeka Wednesday afternoon.

The 15th annual fundraiser raises money for Doorstep, a faith-based organization that helps people in need with food, housing and other services.

A number of well-known Topekans served meals for the fundraiser, and local schools provided entertainment.

“We really appreciate our community. We couldn’t do it without you,” said Grace Roberts of Doorstep. “There are so many people in our area who are in need and people who are food unstable, or who are not making ends meet. So we really appreciate all that the community does to try and help these folks.”

KSNT’s own Jace Mills, Meterorologist Matt Miller, Sports Director Matt Gasper and Brooke Lennington attended the event.

They had the honor of serving on the soup line.