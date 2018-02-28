Local police cracking down on school threats

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — In Junction City, police say kids who make school threats, or threaten another person at school will face consequences.

Three Junction City students were arrested recently for doing just that.

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of making threats.

One Junction City Middle school student and her grandmother said school shootings are nothing to joke about.

“It’s very serious. They shouldn’t be joking around,” said Ariana Smith, a Junction City Middle School student. “Like what if that actually did happen to you, and you were one of the people that actually passed away because of a school shooting?

“You need to take it serious, because it’s not like when I was a kid and you go to school and you didn’t have to lock your doors,” said Cynthia Higgins, Smith’s grandmother. “Now you’ve got to deadbolt them and everything, so it’s very serious.”

Higgins said she often asks her grandkids if they see anything out of the ordinary at school.

Police are asking students to report any suspicious behavior they see.