Man killed while working to pull SUV out of ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department said one man was killed after being hit by another vehicle. It happened Tuesday in the 9000 block of South Worthington Road. Two men were working to pull a SUV out of the ditch when the accident happened.

The sheriff said the accident involved three vehicles. One man, 58-year-old Carl Yoder of Burrton, did not survive his injuries.

KSNW-TV reports a neighbor used a pickup truck to pull Yoder’s SUV out of the ditch, a passing truck hit both vehicles. One of those vehicles struck Yoder and the other man.

Yoder died at the scene. The other man and the driver of the other truck were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Sipe said the driver of the passing truck did not see the other vehicles in the road. The accident is still under investigation.